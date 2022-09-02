New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The US Chamber of Commerce's US India Business Council (USIBC) on Friday announced that it will confer the USIBC 2022 Global Leadership Award to Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the Adani Group, in recognition of his visionary leadership.

The Global Leadership Award will be presented to Adani at USIBC's India Ideas Summit on September 7 in New Delhi, it said in a statement.

Given annually since 2007, the Global Leadership Award recognises top corporate executives from India and the US, who demonstrate an active and dynamic commitment to strengthening the US-India partnership, it added.

Previous recipients of this award include Jeff Bezos, founder, executive chairman and former president and CEO of Amazon; Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google; Adena Friedman, President and CEO of Nasdaq; Fred Smith, Founder and Chairman of FedEx Corporation; and Uday Kotak, CEO of Kotak Mahindra.

The US-India Business Council's India Ideas Summit will be held on September 7. This year's summit will feature External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. PTI

