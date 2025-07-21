New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Geospatial technology firm Genesys International Corporation has integrated DIGIPIN, the Department of Posts' digital address system, into its nationwide 2D and 3D mapping systems, the company said on Monday.

The postal department has developed the DIGIPIN (Digital Postal Index Number) as an open-source, interoperable, geo-coded, grid-based digital address system in collaboration with IIT-Hyderabad and NRSC, ISRO.

The postal department had announced the launch of 'Know Your DIGIPIN' and 'Know Your PIN Code' on May 27 in alignment with the National Geospatial Policy 2022, which envisions the development of an advanced geospatial infrastructure to support digital governance and public service delivery.

"We are building a bridge between mapped locations and real-world service delivery. With DIGIPIN now live on its national 2D maps and 3D Digital Twin pilots underway in key cities, Genesys is enabling the address intelligence layer of India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), complementing Aadhaar for identity and UPI for payments," Genesys Chairman Sajid Malik said in the statement.

Genesys works with ministries, smart cities, urban local bodies and digital service providers to collaborate in scaling India's verified address infrastructure, the statement said.

