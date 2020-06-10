Latest News | Genus Power Infrastructures Q4 Net Profit at Rs 14 Cr

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Genus Power Infrastructures on Wednesday posted consolidated net profit of Rs 13.9 crore for March 2020 quarter.

Also Read | Nintendo's 3 Lakh Accounts Breached by Hackers Since Early April of This Year.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10.04 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Also Read | OnePlus Z Affordable Smartphone Likely To Be Called 'Nord By OnePlus': Report.

Total income in the said quarter stood at Rs 251.89 crore as against Rs 305.36 crore a year ago.

For the financial year 2019-20, consolidated net profit was registered Rs 72.61 crore as compared to Rs 47.98 crore in 2018-19.

Total income in FY20 was Rs 1,076.51 crore as against Rs 1,066.34 crore in FY19.

Shares of the company closed 1.47 per cent up at Rs 18.64 on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)