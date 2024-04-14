New Delhi, April 14: The Delhi Police on Sunday apprehended a 15-year-old girl for allegedly stabbing a neighbour to death in a fight over water from a common tap in the Delhi's Farsh Bazar area, an officer said. The victim was a 34-year-old woman, who received several cuts in her left hand and a stab wound in the stomach, they said.

According to the police, on Friday at 10.59 pm, a PCR call was received with the caller saying that his wife had been stabbed in the stomach and needed an ambulance. "Acting on the call, the police team reached the spot which was Gali no 2, Bhikam Singh Colony and found injured Soni in her room. She was having two-three cut marks on her left hand and a small wound on her stomach," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said.

Soni was immediately taken to Hedgewar Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival by doctors. During the probe, it was revealed that Soni and her husband Satbir had a fight with their neighbours. At about 7.30 pm, Soni had a confrontation with her neighbour's wife and daughter over water from a common tap on the first floor of their house, the officer said. "During the verbal spat, Soni twisted the girl's hand, prompting the girl to seek treatment at Hedgewar Hospital.

The girl was treated as a non-Medico Legal Case (MLC) patient, and an X-ray of her hand was conducted. "Subsequently, the girl and her mother returned to their home and engaged in another altercation with Soni and her husband Satbir. During this second altercation, Soni was stabbed by the girl," said the DCP. The officer said girl has been apprehended and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.