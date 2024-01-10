New Delhi, January 10: Five people, including three juveniles, were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man to death in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, police said on Wednesday. A police team on patrolling duty near Meet Chowk on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, noticed some people dragging a badly injured man in an unconscious condition, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

When the accused saw the police, they ran away towards the BIW colony, leaving the injured on the street, he said. "Our staff chased them and three of them were overpowered near BIW colony gate number 1. Police apprehended two juveniles -- 16 and 17, and arrested Armaan (18)," the DCP said. Horrific Murder Caught on Camera in Delhi: Teenager Stabs 17-Year-Old Boy to Death 60 Times Over Money for Biryani, Dances Next to Body; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

During Interrogation, the accused revealed they had a fight with Gaurav (22) over personal enmity and during the brawl, they stabbed him multiple times due to which died. They later named two others -- a juvenile and Sahid (18) and they were also apprehended, they said. Delhi Murder Case: To Avenge Sexual Exploitation, Accused Stabbed Him to Death in Nizamuddin, Say Cops.

An FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intentions) of the IPC has been registered against them. A blood-stained weapon was recovered and the body was sent for post-mortem, police said.