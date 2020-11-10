Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) Encouraged by the previous three Virtual Buyer-Seller Meets (VBSMs) on diamonds, gold jewellery and emeralds, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has organised the fourth one for the coloured gemstones.

The three-day VBSM for coloured gemstones was inaugurated on Monday with 10 exhibitors, eight from Jaipur and two from Delhi, participating in it, GJEPC said in a statement.

The exhibitors will meet 28 buyers from the US, China, the UK, Spain, Latin America and Switzerland, it added.

"The coloured gemstones VBSM is the fourth one in a series of VBSM that we have organised during this pandemic. With every show, we are improving, based on the learnings from the previous show," GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said.

He added that the virtual business experience is also facilitating actual transactions and are proving to be a success. "VBSMs are fast, cost-effective and highly productive. VBSMs will be the future of business, particularly jewellery even when the world gets back to normal."

Despite the global situation being grim, we are seeing a lot of green shoots and improvements, and GJEPC has arranged an excellent platform in such a short time to support the members and buyers across the globe, Commerce and Industry Joint Secretary Suresh Kumar said.

GJEPC Convener (Coloured Gemstones and Pearls) Vijay Kedia stated that India is a major cutting and polishing centre for all coloured gemstones in fancy shapes and beads.

"We have highly skilled labour along with semi-automatic machines for polishing gemstones. With the coming of the Gem Bourse in Jaipur, the coloured gemstone industry will have a better hold in the international market," he added.

The next VBSM will be held for silver jewellery from November 17-19 and diamond studded jewellery from November 25 to 28, the GJEPC statement added.

