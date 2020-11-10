Bengaluru, November 10: Bengaluru-headquartered IT major Wipro Limited announced on Tuesday it has won a five-year contract for software engineering services fromThoughtSpot.

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, ThoughtSpot is a search and Artificial Intelligence-driven analytics platform that helps explore, analyse and share real-time business analytics data easily, a Wipro statement said.

As part of the engagement, Wipro said it would enhance various components of ThoughtSpots Search and Analytics platform to help scale feature development.

"Wipro will leverage its EngineeringNXT framework and Product POD (accelerated software product engineering model), to deliver software services quickly, reliably and safely.

The solutions will help ThoughtSpot sustain their competitive advantage by expediting the launch of new releases to the market", the statement added.

