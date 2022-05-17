New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) GMR Infrastructure on Tuesday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 128.95 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2022.

The company had a consolidated loss of Rs 723.36 crore in the same period a year ago, GMR Infrastructure said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated total income during the January-March period dropped to Rs 1,386.96 crore from Rs 1,697.71 crore a year ago. The company's total expenses rose to Rs 1,537 crore from Rs 1,361.28 crore a year ago.

The company in a statement said it has witnessed significant improvement in financial and operating parameters in FY2022 despite two Covid waves and restrictions on airline capacity.

GMR Group is an infrastructure conglomerate with expertise in designing, building, and operating airports. It also has a significant presence in areas of energy, transportation, and urban infrastructure.

