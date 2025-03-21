Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) Godrej Agrovet said it is targeting to achieve a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore from its dairy brand Godrej Jersey in Telangana over the next two years.

It will focus on market penetration, product innovations, and deepening consumer engagement going forward, as per a statement.

*Anil Agarwal Foundation launches Nand Ghars in Maharashtra

Anil Agarwal Foundation on Friday launched the first of the 'Nand Ghars' in Maharashtra.

Anil Agarwal Foundation on Friday launched the first of the 'Nand Ghars' in Maharashtra.

The Vedanta Group's philanthropic arm has started 25 Anganwadis in Thane, including one visited by Hindustan Zinc's chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar on Friday, and plans to expand across the state, as per a statement.

NSE launches website for municipal bonds

The largest bourse NSE on Friday launched a dedicated website for municipal bonds.

Sebi's whole-time member Ashwani Bhatia launched the website, which will offer data on issuances, credit ratings, trading volumes, intrinsic yields, and prices, along with the historical performance of India's first municipal bond index, as per a statement.

