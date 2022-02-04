Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) Agri-business company Godrej Agrovet on Friday reported an 8.37 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 62.39 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.

Godrej Agrovet's net profit stood at Rs 68.09 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income increased by 35.71 per cent to Rs 2,088 crore compared to Rs 1,539.23 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company also said its board of directors has appointed Burjis Godrej as an executive director for a period of 5 years, to be effective from November 1, 2022 up to October 31, 2027, subject to shareholders' approval.

Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 520.20, down 1.35 per cent on BSE.

