New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd has bought an 18-acre land parcel in Bengaluru to develop a housing project, as part of its expansion plan.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that "it has entered into an outright transaction to purchase a well located land parcel in Whitefield, Bangalore."

Also Read | LG K42 & LG K52 Budget Smartphones to Be Launched in India Soon: Report.

The company did not share the total value of the land deal.

Spread across approximately 18 acres, this project will offer 0.22 million square meters (2.4 million square feet) of saleable area comprising primarily residential apartments, it added.

Also Read | Xiaomi Mi 55-Inch QLED Smart TV to Be Launched in India on December 16, 2020: Report.

"Bangalore is a key market for us and this project fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence across the country's leading real estate markets," Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties said.

Godrej Properties is aggressively adding more projects for development either through outright purchase of land or forming a joint venture with land owners.

Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR are key markets for the company.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)