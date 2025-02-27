New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Real estate developer Godrej Properties has sold residential properties worth Rs 1,000 crore in its new project in Pune amid strong demand.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that "it has sold inventory worth over Rs 1,000 crores in its project, Godrej Evergreen Square, located in Hinjewadi, Pune."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Godrej Properties has sold 1,398 residential properties with a total area of 1.23 million (12.3 lakh) square feet in the project.

Launched in November 2024, Godrej Properties said this is the company's most successful launch ever in Pune in terms of the value and volume of sales achieved.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, February 27 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Godrej Evergreen Square has a developable potential of 2.41 million (24.1 lakh) square feet with an estimated revenue potential of about Rs 2,045 crore.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties said the company has got good response from customers.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a significant presence in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)