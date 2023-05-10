New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The government on Wednesday appointed Kavitha Padmanabhan on the board of National Housing Bank (NHB), the regulator for housing finance firms.

Padmanabhan is an Assam cadre IAS officer and serving as Commissioner and Secretary Housing and Urban Affairs in the state.

As per a government notification, her appointment in the board is with immediate effect and until further orders.

Earlier, she had served as a director in the Prime Minister's office.

