New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Minister of State for Statistics & Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh on Friday called for more innovation and collaboration within the statistical sector for more inclusive and data-driven policy making.

According to an official statement, speaking at the 75th anniversary of the National Sample Surveys (NSS), the minister highlighted how crucial NSS has been in shaping India's development through data-driven policy making.

He pointed out how NSS surveys have influenced key areas like employment, consumption, health, and education, driving critical policy decisions.

He emphasised the government's ongoing commitment towards advancing NSS, integrating new technologies, and ensuring it remains relevant in the years to come.

The minister also called for more innovation and collaboration within the statistical system for more inclusive, data-driven policy formulation.

Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, also emphasised on innovation in the statistical field and said data is a powerful tool for growth, inclusivity, and competitiveness.

He said that innovation and adoption of new technologies will make India more relevant globally.

Statistics Secretary Saurabh Garg highlighted initiatives like generating monthly labour market indicators from PLFS and incorporating provision for providing data at district level.

The minister unveiled two Diamond Jubilee publications on the Journey of NSS 75 Years for Household/Enterprise Surveys.

