New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The finance ministry has invited applications for the post of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai)chairperson, which is set to fall vacant next month.

The incumbent chairman Subhash Chandra Khuntia, IAS (retd) of 1981-batch, was appointed in May 2018 for a period of three years.

Applications are invited from eligible candidates for appointment to the office of chairperson in Irdai, a notification issued by the Department of Financial Services said.

Last date for receipt of applications is May 29, 2021, it added.

The consolidated pay and allowances of the chairperson shall be Rs 4.50 lakh per month without the facility of house and car.

The applicant should have minimum of two years of residual service as on May 7, 2021, that is the applicant's age should not exceed 63 years on said date, it said.

As per the eligibility criterion, the applicant shall not hold office beyond 65 years of age.

The applicant is required to have at least 30 years of work experience and should have served as secretary to government or at equivalent level in other institutions, it said.

Candidates from the private sector can also apply and should have worked as CEO or equivalent of a large financial institution, the notification said.

