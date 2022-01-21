New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The government on Friday announced the launch of a portal, 'Koyla Darpan', to share key performance indicators related to the coal sector.

The portal was launched by Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

As an initial step, the portal has key performance indicators like coal/ lignite production, coal/ lignite offtake, exploration data, central sector schemes, status of coal stock at thermal power plants, allocation of blocks, monitoring of major coal mines, and coal price, the statement said.

Senior officials of the coal ministry and PSUs (through videoconferencing) were present at the event. Suggestions/ views were given by the officers to make the portal more user-friendly, it said. HRS hrs

