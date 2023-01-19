Shimla, Jan 19 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is contemplating a proposal to set up a Dedicated Investment and Facilitation Bureau in the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.

The chief minister was interacting with a delegation of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Himachal Chapter.

This will not only help in providing all clearance and approvals in a time-bound manner but will enhance the momentum of investment in the state and play a pivotal role in making Himachal Pradesh as the most preferred investment destination for the investors, he said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He said this bureau would provide a 'one-stop solution' for investors in various sectors such as industries, tourism, food processing, ayurveda, IT/Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS), power, health and education institutions.

The proposed Bureau will have vested powers for granting approvals and clearances for projects above Rs 10 crore.

The state government also plans to make essential changes in the Industrial Policy and give facilities to entrepreneurs to invest in Himachal Pradesh, Sukhu said.

He said that electric vehicles would be given added preference and urged the industrialists to invest in this sector so that we could maintain a green and clean environment.

To strengthen the rural economy, the state government will promote dairy-based small-scale industries by purchasing milk from the farmers at better prices, he noted.

The state government is aware of the major problems of the industrialists and assured all possible help to solve their genuine issues, he added.

He said air connectivity was being strengthened by constructing heliports in all the district headquarters. Besides this, the rail connectivity and four-laning of major roads were also under process.

Earlier the Chairman of CII, Subodh Gupta detailed the chief minister on behalf of the CII and appreciated the proposal of the state government for establishing a dedicated Investment and Facilitation Bureau.

