New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The government has notified the provisions relating to settlement and commitment under the competition law.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has also notified the regulations pertaining to these provisions.

Commitments or settlements can be offered for cases involving anti-competitive vertical agreements and abuse of dominant position, except cartelisation, at different stages of investigation.

The corporate affairs ministry and CCI have issued notifications regarding the provisions and regulations.

According to Vaibhav Choukse, Partner and Head of Competition Lawa at JSA Advocates and Solicitors, these provisions will enhance CCI's regulatory process, including swifter market corrections, especially in fast-changing digital markets.

