New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that the government will directly transfer financial assistance to Kanwar committees to set up temporary shelters during Kanwar Yatra.

The decision to provide grant-in-aid, ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 10 lakh, to committees through the direct benefit transfer mechanism has been taken to remove old tender-based process and enhance transparency and efficiency.

Also Read | OPSC AIO Admit Card 2025 Out at opsc.gov.in: OPSC Releases Hall Ticket for Written Exam of Assistant Industries Officer Posts, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

"Kanwar committees will now receive grant-in-aid via direct benefit transfer (DBT), ending the old tender-based system, which was prone to corruption and substandard material supply," she said while addressing a press conference.

CM Gupta also stated that every registered committee will get up to 1,200 units of electricity free of charge for organising the camps.

Also Read | SBI PO Notification 2025: Application Process Begins for 541 Probationary Officers Posts at sbi.co.in, Know How To Apply.

However, only registered committees with valid PAN and bank details and registration certificates will be eligible for the grant.

The chief minister explained that Kanwar camps will be classified based on tenting area and the number of days they operate, and committees will be eligible for a minimum grant of Rs 50,000 and a maximum of Rs 10 lakh.

Talking about the grant allocation process, she said 50 per cent of the funds will be given in advance, and the remaining will be released only after submission of the utilisation certificate (UC), verification with geo-tagged photos by SDM or Tehsildar and complete audit documents.

She added that grant disbursement will follow a 'first come, first serve' policy to prioritise timely applicants. Additionally, recommendations from the local MLA and/or MP and/or ministers will be mandatory to erect the camp to ensure proper planning and need-based setup, she added.

Also, a new body named 'Mukhyamantri Dharmik Utsav Smiti' will be formed soon. All districts will have a single-window clearance system under the supervision of district magistrates, allowing NOC and permits to be issued within 72 hours.

She said that all camps will be required to maintain minimum infrastructure standards — providing waterproof tents, bedding, stages, barricading, CCTV, fans, coolers, lighting, fire extinguishers, and proper sanitation.

The CM pointed out that delayed claims will not be entertained. She warned that any fraudulent activity by a committee may lead to proceedings under applicable legal provisions.

Addressing traffic and safety concerns, the CM said a plan has been prepared in consultation with all relevant agencies and police authorities. Civil Defence and Home Guard volunteers will be deployed at camps to strengthen on-ground arrangements, she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)