New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Export of guavas has risen to USD 2.09 million in April-January 2021-22 against USD 0.58 million in April-January 2013-14, the commerce ministry said on Sunday.

Also Read | Realme V25 With 64MP Triple Rear Cameras To Be Launched on March 3, 2022.

India's export of fresh fruits has also witnessed considerable growth. Major exporting destinations of fresh fruits include Bangladesh, the Netherlands, the UAE, the UK, Nepal, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Rain, Hailstorm Lash Delhi; IMD Predicts More Rainfall in North West India.

The export of curd (yogurt) and paneer (Indian cottage cheese) has also increased from USD 10 million in April–January 2013-14 to USD 30 million in April-January 2021-22.

Major exporting destinations for dairy products are the UAE , Bangladesh, the US, Bhutan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Qatar, Oman and Indonesia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)