New Delhi, February 26: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that around February 28, there is a possibility of a low pressure area forming over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea. Apart from this, rain is likely to continue in North-West India during the next two days. At the same time, this situation in East and Northeast India may continue for the next 3 days. It may rain on Saturday in wet Delhi on Friday.

According to the press release issued by the Meteorological Department on Friday, light or moderate rain / snowfall may occur in Jammu and Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 2 days. Apart from this, there is a possibility of isolated rain/snowfall in these areas after two days. Torrential rains may occur in Uttarakhand in the next two days. Weather Forecast: Light Rain Predicted in Delhi; Fresh Western Disturbance Likely to Influence Northwest India

The department said that there is a possibility of isolated rain in Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh during the next two days. The IMD said on Friday that isolated torrential rains may occur over Punjab and northwest Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours. Light rain can occur in Rajasthan also with lightning and thunder. Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rise in Temparature Over Parts of India; Light Rain Over Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh

According to the Meteorological Department, light or moderate rain and thundershowers are possible in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal and Sikkim during the next three days and in Odisha during the next two days. The same, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may also receive rain today.

According to the language report, many parts of the national capital received thunderstorms on Friday. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.5 degrees Celsius. He said that the relative humidity ranged between 95 per cent to 44 per cent. Meteorologists have predicted partly cloudy sky on Saturday with very light rain and thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 25 and 14 degrees Celsius respectively on Saturday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2022 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).