Ahmedabad, Aug 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Gujarat on Friday reached 8,25,001 after 23 cases were detected, while the day also saw one death, the first since July 18, which took the toll to 10,077, an official said.

The number of people discharged during the day was 24, which increased the recovery count to 8,14,720, or 98.75 per cent of tally, leaving the state with 204 active cases, including five on ventilator support, he said.

The number COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state crossed 3.55 crore, of which 5.93 lakh were given on Friday, a release said.

Neigbouring Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu's COVID-19 tally remained unchanged at 10,624, while the recovery count increased by two to reach 10,608, leaving the Union Territory with 12 active cases, an official said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,001, new cases 23, deaths 10,077 discharged 8,14,720 active cases 204 and people tested so far - figures not released.

