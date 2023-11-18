Gurugram, Nov 18 (PTI) The Gurugram district administration has allocated 54 sites for Chhath Puja and more than 600 police personnel have been deployed at these places till Monday for safety of people, officials said.

Chhath Puja will be organised at 54 places, including nine places in the east police zone, 26 places in the west zone, eight places in the south zone and 11 places in the Manesar zone, police said. They said adequate personnel have been deployed at the sites.

Law and order will not be allowed to get affected in any way during Chhath Puja, Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora said.

Gurugram Police Spokesperson Subhash Boken said police personnel in plain clothes have also been deployed.

"The traffic police will ensure smooth vehicular movement. Plans are in place to ensure traffic movement is not disrupted even during office hours," he said.

