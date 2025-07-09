Gurugram, Jul 9 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly abducting his seven-year-old niece in Gurugram's Pataudi area, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, after getting off her school bus, the girl along with her mother was headed home when three men on a motorcycle came there and took the girl away, they said.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that she recognised one of the accused as a family member -- the girl's uncle.

"I pleaded a lot and tried very hard to free my daughter from the clutches of those kidnappers, but could not succeed. I screamed for a long time but no one came to help and then finally I informed the police,” she said in her complaint.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and in a prompt action, police recovered the kidnapped girl from her uncle in HUDA Sector 1, Pataudi area, police said.

"FIR was registered. The arrested accused was produced in court on Wednesday and sent into judicial custody while trying to nab other accused,” a senior police officer said.

Due to a family dispute, the woman had been living separately from her husband for a long time. The couple have two daughters who live with their mother, according to the police.

A case is also going on between them in the women's police station, they said.

