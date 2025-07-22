Gurugram, Jul 22 (PTI) Gurugram Police has arrested two men and seized 160 kg of poppy husk, worth Rs 11 lakh, from a truck transporting the narcotic from Udaipur to Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested individuals were identified as Mohammad Munfed (29), a resident of village Toka in district Palwal, and Zahid (30), a resident of village Kol Gaon in district Nuh.

According to police, the crime unit team, Sector 39, led by Sub-Inspector Mohit Man, intercepted the truck near Subhash Chowk on Monday following a tip-off. Upon searching the vehicle, they found the large stash of poppy husk. The accused were en route to deliver the drugs to a person in Delhi, but were apprehended before reaching their destination.

"The arrested accused revealed that they were to be paid Rs 40,000 for delivering the drugs. They had previously delivered illegal drugs from Udaipur to Delhi and were paid Rs 30,000. While they are responsible for the drug deliveries, the financial transactions are managed by both parties in Udaipur and Delhi," a spokesperson of Gurugram Police said.

An FIR has been registered against them at the Sadar police station. The duo has been remanded to four days of police custody after being produced before a city court, he said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

