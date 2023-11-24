Jammu, Nov 24 (PTI) A notorious criminal was arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu district on Friday, officials said.

Roshan Lal alias Rosha, who had been evading arrest in six cases of crime, was arrested from Nawakhoo Sohal area where he had been hiding.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

A warrant under PSA and J&K Public Safety Act had earlier been issued by the Jammu District Magistrate against Roshan Lal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)