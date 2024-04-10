New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Hartek Power on Wednesday said it has secured an order worth Rs 474 crore for development of a 300 MW solar project in Rajasthan.

The turnkey order is awarded by a prominent global renewables independent power producer, a statement said.

The project entails development of a 300 MW ground-mount solar PV power plant spread across 1,209 acres in Rajasthan.

The company is the power system & renewables infra arm of Hartek Group.

Founded in 1991, Hartek Group is one of the fastest growing companies in India, with offerings spanning engineering, construction, renewables, technology, fuel and manufacturing.

