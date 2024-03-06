Chandigarh, Mar 6 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday flagged off a bus carrying more than 50 devotees from Karnal to Ayodhya under the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan' scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said the state government has launched the scheme under which people will be sent to pilgrimage places like Ayodhya, Amritsar (Golden Temple), Varanasi (Kashi Vishwanath temple) and other sites in the country.

The government has started a portal and will provide free travel facility to registered pilgrims through this portal. Around 700 pilgrims have already registered on the portal, Khattar said after he flagged off the bus carrying 52 devotees to Ayodhya.

Currently, the facility is being provided free of cost for those earning less than Rs 1.80 lakh annually and for people over 60 years of age.

However, there are requests from many people to provide some facilities to others as well by charging some amount or fees and this is being considered, he said.

About the 52 devotees, he said they will stay overnight in Lucknow, where arrangements for their meals have been made, and then they will visit Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya.

After another overnight stay in Lucknow, the devotees will return to Karnal on March 8, Khattar said.

The chief minister said there was a struggle of 500 years to build a temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

"Finally, on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) of Ram Lalla in the newly built Shri Ram temple, enhancing the glory of the country," he said.

