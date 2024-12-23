Chandigarh, Dec 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here on Monday chaired a review meeting to assess the law and order situation in the state.

The meeting, which was attended by senior police and civil administration officials, focused on strengthening the police response to criminal activities and ensuring public safety.

During the meeting, the chief minister instructed police officers to take decisive and strict action against criminals, ensuring their visible presence in the field to instill a sense of fear among wrongdoers and anti-social elements.

He said maintaining a robust law and order situation is of paramount importance for the state's security and peace.

Saini also expressed his commitment to personally reviewing the crime rate in an upcoming meeting with the police department, an official statement said.

While expressing satisfaction with the current law and order situation, Saini stressed the need for further improvement to ensure continued safety and security for the people of Haryana.

In addition, the CM called for intensified efforts against the illegal drug trade in Haryana and directed police officers to take stringent action against those involved in drug trafficking and related offenses.

The chief minister also directed the police to work closely with civil society to raise awareness about the new criminal laws implemented across the country since July 1, particularly targeting the younger generation and educating the public about their implications.

Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department Sumita Misra, Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur, were also present in the meeting.

