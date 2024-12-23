Delhi, December 23: As Delhi heads towards the 2025 Assembly elections, the focus is once again on the governance model that has shaped the capital city for nearly a decade. Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been a driving force behind the Delhi Model, which emphasises human development over traditional growth-focused economic policies. Launched on December 15, AAP leader Jasmine Shah shows in his book, The Delhi Model: A Bold New Road Map to Building a Developed India, how the AAP "redefined" governance in India.

Shah’s book outlines the key reforms introduced by the Delhi government, detailing how these changes have transformed the capital. The Delhi Model is structured around six major sectors: education, healthcare, air pollution, transport, electricity, and water. Unlike the Gujarat Model, which prioritises industrial growth, the Delhi Model focuses on enhancing human capital through better public services. Economist and former RBI Governor Raghuram G Rajan has praised the book for its approach, noting that the Delhi Model provides an “attractive template” for putting human capital at the centre of India’s development agenda. So, what is Jasmine Shah's "The Delhi Model" all about? Arvind Kejriwal Promises INR 2,100 for Delhi Women if AAP Wins Assembly Elections, BJP Takes ‘Lollipop’ Jibe.

What is The Delhi Model?

The Delhi Model, pioneered by the AAP government, focuses on transforming governance through people-centric policies that prioritise human development. Over the past decade, the AAP government has implemented several key reforms aimed at improving public services and addressing basic needs. These reforms include a major overhaul of the public education system, where the government invested heavily in infrastructure, teacher training, and curriculum upgrades.

Additionally, the establishment of mohalla clinics revolutionised primary healthcare by offering affordable and accessible medical services to underserved communities. The AAP also prioritised affordable electricity and water, providing subsidies to low-income households and significantly reducing tariffs, making these essential services more accessible to the masses. ‘The Delhi Model’: Penguin India Announces Jasmine Shah’s Book on 13th AAP Foundation Day; Book To Be Launched on December 15.

Moreover, the Delhi government has actively worked on reducing air pollution with initiatives such as the odd-even car rationing scheme and investment in green public transportation like electric buses. In the transport sector, the introduction of the Delhi Metro expansion and increased funding for public bus services have greatly improved urban mobility. These efforts were complemented by comprehensive measures to address water scarcity, with large-scale water treatment plants and policies aimed at reducing wastage.

Difference Between The Delhi Model and The Gujarat Model

As outlined in the book, the Delhi Model differs significantly from the Gujarat Model in its approach to governance and development. While the Gujarat Model has largely focused on industrial growth and economic policies centred around GDP expansion, often hailed for its emphasis on infrastructure and business-friendly environments, the Delhi Model prioritises human capital development.

The AAP government in Delhi has focused on transforming public education, healthcare, water, and electricity through its policies that directly impact the quality of life for citizens, especially the underprivileged. Unlike the Gujarat Model's reliance on trickle-down economics, the Delhi Model is built on inclusivity, equity, and direct investments in social welfare sectors, aiming for a more sustainable and balanced form of development.

Who is Jasmine Shah?

The author of the book "The Delhi Model," Jasmine Shah, is a prominent policy expert and former vice-chairperson of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission. With a career spanning over two decades, he has worked in both the public and private sectors, focusing on governance and public policy. Shah played a key role in shaping the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) reforms in sectors such as education, healthcare, and transport. A graduate of IIT Madras and Columbia University, he has also been involved in non-profit initiatives and served as the deputy director at MIT’s Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab.

