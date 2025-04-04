Chandigarh, Apr 4 (PTI) The excise and taxation department collected Rs 39,153 crore as state goods and services tax (SGST) in 2024-25, exceeding the target for the fiscal year by Rs 1,655 crore, an official statement said here on Friday.

Against the Budget target of Rs 37,498 crore for SGST for 2024-25, the excise and taxation department collected Rs 39,153 crore, exceeding the target by Rs 1,655 crore, Excise and Taxation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said was quoted as saying in the statement.

Also Read | TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Notification Released For 1,299 Sub-Inspector Vacancies at tnusrb.tn.gov.in; Know Age Limit, Eligibility Criteria and Other Important Details.

Singh said Haryana delivered exceptional performance in GST collections, surpassing its GST revenue targets for FY25 as well as the national growth averages.

He said Haryana's total gross GST collection for March 2025 stands at Rs 10,648 crore, reflecting a 12 per cent increase year-on-year.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 4: Parveen Babi, Robert Downey Jr., Maya Angelou and Harvey Elliott - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 4.

The national average growth rate for March 2025 is 8.79 per cent, placing Haryana at the sixth highest spot in growth percentage among major states, the statement said.

Additionally, for the entire FY25, Haryana's total gross GST collection was Rs 1,19,362 crore, a 16 per cent rise from 2023-24.

This is the highest growth rate among all states, exceeding the national average of 10 per cent, it said.

Haryana's SGST collection (pre-IGST settlement) for 2024-25 stands at Rs 23,285 crore, reflecting a 15 per cent increase over 2023-24. This represents the second highest growth rate among major states, while the national average growth rate is 10 per cent.

After the IGST settlement, Haryana's SGST collection for 2024-25 totals to Rs 39,743 crore, 14 per cent higher than the previous fiscal year. The national growth average in this category stands at 11 per cent.

Singh said, "This outstanding performance demonstrates Haryana's continued commitment to effective tax administration and fiscal management, further solidifying its position as a key contributor to the national economy."

For 2024-25, the state government had allocated a Budget target of Rs 61,950 crore for the excise and taxation department while the net collection was Rs 63,371 crore.

The collection under excise duty amounted to Rs 12,701 crore, exceeding the Budget target of Rs 12,650 crore, and showing a growth of 12 per cent over last year's collection.

The collection under VAT and CST reached Rs 11,517 crore, reflecting a 1.6 per cent increase over last year's collection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)