Chandigarh, Mar 15 (PTI) Haryana government on Friday posted senior IAS officer TVSN Prasad as the state's chief secretary, replacing Sanjeev Kaushal who has proceeded on leave.

TVSN Prasad, additional chief secretary, Home, Jails, Criminal Investigation and Administration of Justice departments besides Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management and Consolidation department, has been posted as chief secretary during the leave period of Sanjeev Kaushal, a government order said.

According to the order, Prasad has been transferred and posted as chief secretary of the Haryana government, General Administration, Human Resources, Personnel and Training, Parliamentary Affairs, Vigilance departments and secretary in-charge of Plan Coordination, in addition to his present duties.

Prasad is a 1988-batch IAS officer while Kaushal, the 1986-batch officer, is set to retire on July 31, 2024. Prasad has been looking after the key Home department since August 2022.

The government also issued transfer and posting orders of four other IAS officers.

Among them, TL Satyaprakash, commissioner and secretary to Haryana government and Mines and Geology department has been posted as Managing Director, Haryana Minerals Ltd, New Delhi, in addition to his present duties.

Ramesh Chander Bidhan, commissioner, Gurugram Division has been transferred and posted as secretary, Haryana State Commission for scheduled castes, in addition to his present duties.

The transfer orders come days after Haryana got a new chief minister.

On Tuesday, OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the state's chief minister, just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The Haryana government on Friday also issued transfer and posting orders of 17 Haryana Civil Services officers.

Effecting another transfer, the Haryana government appointed Kala Ramachandran, IPS, additional DGP (Administration), Panchkula as OSD to Heritage and Tourism department, in addition to her present duties with immediate effect.

Among other IPS officers who have been shuffled include Superintendent of Police (SP), Karnal Shashank Kumar Sawan, who has been transferred as SP, Rewari.

Rewari SP Deepak Saharan has been appointed as the SP of Karnal.

