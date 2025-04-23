Hathras (UP), Apr 23 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested principal Mahavir Singh Chonkar in the sexual exploitation case at PC Bagla Degree College here, officials said.

The arrest follows allegations that the principal attempted to suppress the matter and threatened the victim students after their complaints against geography department head and chief proctor Dr Rajneesh Kumar .

Dr Kumar was arrested in March after an anonymous letter from a student detailed his alleged immoral and inappropriate behaviour, including the creation of obscene videos of female students. Evidence, including video footage, corroborated the allegations, leading to his arrest and subsequent jailing.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said that an SIT, led by Yogendra Krishna Narayan, was formed to investigate the initial complaint.

"During the SIT's inquiry, it was revealed that the victim had also informed principal Mahavir Singh Chonkar about Dr Rajneesh Kumar's actions. However, instead of taking action, the principal allegedly intimidated the student, accusing her of trying to defame the college and threatened to ruin her career," said the officer.

The investigation into the broader sexual exploitation case at the college is ongoing.

