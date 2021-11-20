Chennai, Nov 20 (PTI) The Madras High Court has granted its nod for the shifting of the construction of the State Level Cooperative Training Institute from Yercaud to Kodaikanal.

Since the government had taken a policy decision to shift the project at Yercaud by cancelling its earlier GO dated December 24, 2020, as stated in the subsequent one dated November 9 this year, no adjudication is needed on this aspect, Justice R Suresh Kumar said.

The judge was passing further interim orders on a writ petition from G Sendrayan, president of the Yercaud Lamp Co-operative society, on November 16.

