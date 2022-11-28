New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) IT company HCL Tech has signed a multi-year contract with Switzerland-based maintenance, repair and overhaul service provider SR Technics to digitally transform its operations, the company said on Monday.

SR Technics works with a network of partners and business development offices in Europe, Americas, Asia and the Middle East, offering comprehensive, fully customizedO solutions for aircraft engines, airframe and components including technical support to over 500 customers worldwide.

"The combined SAP and HCLTech offering was the only solution that fully met our unique business requirements. It provides a future-proof technology foundation to optimize and grow our engine's operations," Patrick Kuster, Senior Vice President IT and executive sponsor of the ReSeT digital transformation program at SR Technics said.

Under the contract, HCL Tech will implement a new greenfield SAP technology hosted on Microsoft Azure. Moving to cloud-based ERP (enterprise resource planning) platform will allow SR Technics to transform and simplify its business operations, the statement said.

"This contract highlights HCL Tech's strong partnership with SAP and our innovative product engineering capabilities. SR Technics works with many of the world's major airlines and aerospace manufacturers, making this a significant engagement as we further grow our business in the DACH region and across the aviation sector globally," Pankaj Tagra, Corporate Vice President, Europe and Africa, HCL Tech said.

HCL Tech shares declined by 0.78 per cent to close at Rs 1,119 on BSE on Monday.

