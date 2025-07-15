New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Shares of IT services firm HCL Technologies tumbled over 4 per cent on Tuesday after the company reported a 9.7 per cent drop in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

The stock declined 4.28 per cent to Rs 1,550.50 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it dropped 4.30 per cent to Rs 1,550.

HCL Technologies on Monday posted a 9.7 per cent drop in consolidated net profit for the June quarter, hurt by higher expenses and one-time impact of a client bankruptcy, but raised the lower end of revenue growth outlook for the full fiscal year on booking expectations in coming quarters.

The firm had logged a net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 4,257 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The financial results were announced after the closing of market hours on Monday.

HCLTech CEO and MD C Vijayakumar also announced plans to execute a restructuring programme on both the people and non-people side, aimed at achieving structural agility to address market demand in the AI era.

The restructuring, he said, will involve optimising unutilised facilities, mostly in locations outside India, and talent ramp down in geographies outside India.

The impact of this restructuring plan, which is expected to begin in the current quarter, is factored into the growth guidance, he said.

"On the restructuring program, our objective is to get back to our 18 per cent to 19 per cent margins. There will be incremental costs involved in achieving this. That is also the reason we have taken our guidance to be a little lower this year," he said during the company's earnings call.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review was 8.1 per cent higher at Rs 30,349 crore against Rs 28,057 crore in Q1FY25.

The Noida-headquartered company saw a 9.2 per cent increase in overall expenses during the first quarter of FY26, which included employee benefit expenditure, as well as outsourcing and finance costs, which impacted the profit.

Vijayakumar said the first quarter was historically the weakest quarter for the company, although the environment, with some variations, mainly remained stable and did not deteriorate as feared at the start of the quarter.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff.)