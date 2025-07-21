Mumbai, Jul 21 (PTI) HDFC Securities on Monday announced the launch of its margin trading facility (MTF) on Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), allowing investors to leverage up to four times their capital through its InvestRight and HDFC SKY platforms.

The facility covers 74 ETF schemes across major indices, sectors, commodities and international themes, with funding offered at competitive daily interest rates. The minimum margin requirement starts at 25 per cent and can go up to 40 per cent, depending on the scheme, HDFC Securities said in a statement.

A dedicated section on the platforms enables users to track MTF positions in real time, it added.

"ETFs have gained significant popularity in India due to their straightforward nature, lower costs, and ease of understanding, making them attractive to a broad spectrum of market participants," Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities, said.

