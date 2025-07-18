New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Healthy snacking brand Farmley expects revenue to nearly double to Rs 600-700 crore in the current financial year, driven by growing demand for nutritious snacks, the company said on Friday.

The Noida-headquartered startup, founded in 2017 by two Indian Institute of Technology alumni, reported a revenue of Rs 370 crore during FY 2024-25.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana July 2025 Installment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 13th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?.

"We aim for Rs 600-700 crore revenue in the current fiscal with expansion of our presence in both offline and online channels," the company's CEO and co-founder Akash Sharma told PTI at a healthy snacking summit.

Farmley plans to invest Rs 40-50 crore in a new factory near Noida to boost production capacity, with the facility expected to be operational next year, Sharma said. The company hopes to achieve profitability in the current financial year.

Also Read | New UPI Rules: Users To Get Faster Refunds After Transaction Failure, Know Key Changes and Other Details.

The firm's product portfolio includes dry fruits, seeds, healthy snacks, savouries and ready-to-eat mixes, focusing on quality, nutrition and affordability.

A company report released on Friday showed roasted and flavoured dry fruits were the most preferred savoury snack among 36 per cent of respondents, while 19 per cent specifically chose makhana, a type of puffed lotus seed.

Over 55 per cent of survey participants said they actively seek clean, preservative-free snacks, while 52 per cent prefer resealable, eco-conscious packaging. Nearly 45 per cent of consumers favour portable snack formats like dry fruit-based desserts and energy bars.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)