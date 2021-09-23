New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it has launched a welfare package for 50 COVID-19 affected families in Rajasthan in association with Nath Sanskirti Seva Santhan (NSSS).

Women of affected families will be supported under the initiative by creating supportive conditions to maintain their livelihoods, providing them essential services such as food security and nutrition along with education for their children, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

The programme is being taken up as a part of the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) platform 'Hero We Care', it added.

Under this partnership, the company and NSSS will support children who have lost one or both of their parents or guardians, and women who have lost their spouses due to COVID-19 in Amer and Jamwaramgarh districts in Rajasthan.

Hero MotoCorp Head - Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Corporate Communication - Bharatendu Kabi said, "We are commencing a Skill Development Program aimed at empowering 50 such women to make them employable and self-reliant in the long-term".

This initiative will help them get the required training and develop their entrepreneurial skills to attain a better livelihood, thus contributing towards the sustainable development of communities, he added.

"We will also provide a monthly allowance towards the educational and nutritional requirements of the children who lost their parents or guardians to COVID-19," Kabi added.

Lauding the step, Amer constituency MLA Satish Poonia said, “During crises such as these, it's important for us all to come together. Hero MotoCorp has done such a commendable job in harnessing its resources to assist those who need help the most".

These kinds of humanitarian efforts and initiatives will contribute towards the betterment of the communities in the state, he added.

