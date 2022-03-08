Hamirpur (HP), Mar 8 (PTI) Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday provided 108 motorbikes to the Himachal Pradesh police here under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu were present on the occasion.

Also Read | Apple's New iPad Air Likely To Come With Silicon M1 Processor: Report.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said the safety and security of the common people have always been paramount among the priorities of the BJP government.

These motorbikes were given by Hero MotoCorp for ensuring the security of women in every nook and corner by Himachal Pradesh Police.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG Launched, India Prices Start at Rs 8.14 Lakh.

The motorcycles will be useful for the policemen posted in police stations and outposts of Chamba, Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, Kangra, Sirmaur and Mandi districts, and will help in preventing crimes against women, the minister said.

Congratulating all the women on International Women's Day, Thakur said, "The women of Himachal have always given the message of leadership and progress in life. In recent times, many laws related to women have also been reformed, due to which the participation of women in every field has increased manifold. Despite this, there is a need to pay special attention to women's safety in the state".

Rani Rampal, captain of the Indian women's hockey team, said: "Women can touch the sky if they want and women in athletics have proved this time and again. But along with our hard work and dedication, the support of family, society and government is also necessary".

"When the security of women will be ensured in Himachal and women will have the confidence that they do not have to worry about their safety, then their confidence will increase in achieving their goals."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)