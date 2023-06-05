Diphu (Assam), Jun 5 (PTI) One person was arrested and heroin worth over Rs 6 crore was seized from a vehicle in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and CRPF launched a search operation near No. 2 Nambor Forest Bridge under Barpothar police station area and stopped a vehicle coming from Nagaland.

While searching the vehicle, security forces recovered 1.10kg of heroin from 89 soap boxes hidden in the car's door panel.

The arrested vehicle's driver, Paresh Malik, was bringing the contraband from Dimapur in Nagaland. PTI cor DG

