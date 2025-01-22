Shimla, Jan 22 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday directed the officers to expedite the implementation of the state government's flagship projects and end delaying the matters.

Presiding over the meeting of the officers of Kangra district at Dharamshala, he reviewed the progress of various developmental projects being undertaken in the district, a statement issued here said.

The year 2025 is a "Performing Year" for the state government, and all officers and officials must extend their wholehearted cooperation for the development of the state, he said. He asked the officials to end the practice of delaying matters, calling it "delayed corruption".

Sukhu reiterated the government's goal to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant and directed all departments to ensure that welfare schemes reach eligible beneficiaries. He also emphasised the importance of maintaining quality in the services being provided to the public and instructed departments to fully utilise allocated funds within the financial year.

The chief minister said that the government was focusing on the health and education sector and Rs. 1,500 crore would be spent in the coming months to procure modern equipment for health institutions, ensuring better healthcare services to the people at their doorstep.

He said that the state government was making efforts to boost tourism in Kangra district and added that an international-level zoological park was being established in Bankhandi, Dehra Assembly Constituency.

The construction has begun and the first phase is expected to be completed by April 2026. Tenders for the construction of heliports in Rakkar and Palampur will be opened this month.

Additionally, the construction of the Pathankot-Mandi and Matour-Shimla four-lane highways is underway, with instructions to keep a 5-meter median on these roads, he added.

Sukhu instructed officials to encourage the cultivation of fruits like dragon fruit and blueberries in Kangra district to enhance farmers' income.

