Una (HP), Feb 28 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has issued instructions to conduct a detailed census of all ponds, dams, wells, stepwells, reservoirs and lakes in Himachal Pradesh's Una district.

The decision was taken at a meeting between Agnihotri and the officials of the District Rural Development Authority (DRDA) on Thursday evening.

The meeting was held to review the efforts made on water conservation and construction of water bodies in the district, according to a release issued on Friday.

DRDA would be the nodal agency for preparing the digital record of all water bodies, the deputy CM said.

He said ponds will be classified based on their size, water-filling capacity and whether they are natural or man-made. Their serial number will be fixed in each assembly constituency and subject experts will be consulted to determine standards.

The initiative will be important towards ensuring water conservation for future generations and sustainable development of water resources in the district, he said.

Agnihotri asked the district administration to ensure that special attention is paid to building water bodies for wildlife and birds.

He also asked officials to explore the possibility of developing facilities around water bodies to prolong the stay of migratory birds in the district.

