Mumbai, February 28: Polo Stadium in Shillong is set to witness another exciting round of the Shillong Teer games today, February 28, 2025. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the Shillong Teer results for popular games like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai will be announced online. Enthusiasts can check the Shillong Teer result and the Shillong Teer Result Chart on official websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery lottery played in Meghalaya, attracting thousands of players daily. Conducted in two rounds, archers shoot arrows at designated targets, and the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. The Shillong Teer games are more than just a form of gambling; they hold cultural significance and contribute to the local economy. As the results are announced, players across Meghalaya and beyond will check the Shillong Teer Result Chart to see if their predictions have come true. Shillong Teer Results Today, February 27 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on February 28, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer results for February 28, 2025, including Round 1 and Round 2, will be announced online after the completion of each round. The first round results are usually declared by the afternoon, while the second round follows later in the evening. Players can check the "Shillong Teer Result Chart" on official websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The results are updated in real time, allowing participants to verify the winning numbers and claim their prizes accordingly. Participants can also check Shillong Teer results below. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

What Is Shillong Teer?

Legal under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played from Monday to Saturday in Meghalaya. Organised by KHASA, the game takes place at Polo Ground in Shillong, where archers shoot arrows in two rounds. Players place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99, and the winning numbers are determined based on the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target. The first round begins at 10:30 AM, followed by the second round later in the day. Since it is regulated by state authorities, Shillong Teer is a legal form of betting in Meghalaya.

