New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) on Monday said it has entered into a pact with Coal India Ltd to jointly identify and evaluate opportunities in copper and critical mineral sectors.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) will also explore participation in partnerships with renowned global companies in the area of critical minerals and the copper sector.

Also Read | Maharashtra Chakka Jam on July 01: Transport Operators Threaten Indefinite Strike From Tuesday Over E-Challan, Penalties; Check Their Key Demands and Other Details.

In a filing to BSE, HCL said that this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) "does not constitute a legally binding relationship between the parties as per the conditions set out in the MoU".

Hindustan Copper recently said that it plans to bid for critical minerals and rare earth element blocks with IOCL, GAIL & RITES, boosting its diversification strategy and profitability.

Also Read | Who Is Anjali Vishwakarma? All About Woman IPS Who Got Into Heated Argument With BJP MLC Arun Pathak During Operation Sindoor Cup Match at Kanpur's Green Park Cricket Stadium (Watchy Video).

"Hindustan Copper (HCL) will participate in the auctions which will be coming up not only for copper blocks but also for blocks pertaining to critical minerals and rare earth minerals.

"For example, if there is a critical mineral block or REE put up for auction by the Ministry of Mines & State Government, we will evaluate them and then HCL plans to tie up with PSUs on case to case basis to bid for those blocks, "Sanjiv Kumar Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, HCL had told PTI in an interview.

Hindustan Copper is engaged in copper ore mining and holds all the operating mining leases for copper ore in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)