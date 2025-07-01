Kolkata, Jul 1 (PTI) Hindware on Tuesday said it has inaugurated its third manufacturing facility at Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

The new facility will manufacture a wide range of CPVC, UPVC, SWR and PVC pipes and fittings, as well as overhead water storage tanks, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Who Is PVN Madhav? Here's Everything You Need To Know About the Newly Appointed Andhra Pradesh BJP President.

Truflo is the brand from Hindware in the plastic pipes and fittings segment.

The plant, backed by an investment of approximately Rs 170 crore, will have an initial capacity of 12,500 tonnes per annum (TPA).

Also Read | ITR E-Filing 2025: Know How To File Income Tax Return Online at incometax.gov.in Before September 15 Deadline.

With this addition, the company's total annual production capacity, including the existing Sangareddy unit, rises to 80,500 TPA.

Strategically located to serve North and West India, the Roorkee plant is expected to enhance Truflo's manufacturing footprint and distribution efficiency. It will also generate around 200 direct and indirect jobs.

“This expansion reinforces our commitment to quality and strengthens our leadership in the plastic piping market,” said Sandip Somany, Chairman, Somany Impresa Group.

The company's network includes over 320 distributors and 30,000 dealers, supported by deep engagement with more than 1 lakh plumbers across the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)