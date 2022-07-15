Aizawl, Jul 15 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday launched a housing complex for government employees.

The proposed housing complex named 'Federation Enclave' will be constructed at Luangmual's government complex on the western side of Aizawl.

Inaugurating the project, Zoramthanga said that the housing complex when completed will benefit many people. He said that any initiative or project if done with a good vision and meaningful purpose will get success and accomplishment some day.

He appreciated the Federation of Mizoram Government Employees and Workers (FMGE&W) for conceiving the project and wished for its success

According to officials, Federation Enclave will be built exclusively for government employees of the state in a tailor-made or made-to-order format and in partnership with the state government.

The proposed housing complex will be built using the Japanese Rocco Housing Technique to ensure earthquake protection.

