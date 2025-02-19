Shimla, Feb 19 (PTI) Two persons allegedly set a hut on fire which spread to nine adjacent thatched houses leaving two girls injured in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Morepen Road in Akkawali village of Baddi industrial area on Tuesday night, officials said.

Officials said the injured are undergoing treatment at the Nalagarh hospital. Meanwhile, locals caught a person in connection with the incident and handed him over to the police.

Police station in-charge Manpura Shyamlal said that police received information about fire around 10:30 pm on Tuesday following which two fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was controlled.

He said the goods and other items kept in the hut were burnt and preliminary investigations suggest an estimated loss of around Rs 2 lakhs.

Investigations also revealed that one Roshan, hailing from Bihar had threatened to burn the makeshift hut before the fire started, the officer added.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections and further investigations are underway, police said.

A forensic team has collected the samples and evidence from the spot, police said, adding that the people involved in such incidents will not be spared under any circumstances and strict action will be taken against them.

