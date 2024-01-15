New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Electric equipment maker HPL Electric and Power has bagged an order worth Rs 240 crore for smart meters from Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP).

This accomplishment adds to HPL's already existing significant order pipeline, reinforcing its ongoing upward momentum in the dynamic smart meter sector, a company statement said.

Also Read | Flight Delayed or Cancelled Due to Fog? Know About Rights and How to Get Full Refund.

According to the statement, HPL Electric and Power on Monday announced a major win with smart meter orders totalling Rs 240 crore from AMISP clients in the normal course of business.

"These developments herald a future of stability and growth for HPL in the smart metering industry," Gautam Seth, Joint Managing Director of HPL Electric, said in the statement.

Also Read | Army Day (India) 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know About the Day When KM Cariappa Became the First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army.

The company manufactures and sells its products under the umbrella brand 'HPL'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)