Chennai, Jun 27 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) strengthened the rural water infrastructure in Tamil Nadu by handing over dedicated water supply systems, including constructing two overhead tanks, sinking borewells, and laying pipelines to Pennalur and Kaduvancheri villages in Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district, an official said on Friday.

The CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) undertook this infrastructure development and capacity enhancement project at an investment of Rs 1.60 crore to address the shortage of potable water in Pennalur and Kaduvancheri.

Trustee of HMIF C S Gopalakrishnan and Sriperumbudur Panchayat Union chairman S D Karunanidhi formally handed over the projects to the respective villages.

The initiative aims to ensure consistent access to safe drinking water for over 5,200 residents in both villages, reinforcing HMIF's commitment to sustainable community development in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Gopalakrishnan said the initiative reflected Hyundai's global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity.'

"By enabling access to safe drinking water, we are addressing a fundamental need that directly influences the health and well-being of the community," he said.

The HMIF has implemented several community development initiatives in these villages, including the installation of a 1,000 LPH Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant, sanitation projects, evening tuition classes, and health and nutrition awareness programmes for adolescent girls in Pennalur. Additionally, HMIF has supported flood relief efforts and renovation of a government school in Kaduvancheri, a release said.

